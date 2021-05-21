SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Muni and BART service were seeing delays because of police activity at Civic Center station Friday morning.
At 9:06 a.m., BART said service was stopped at Civic Center station while Muni train service was also stopped. Muni bus service on the 14R route was taking passengers between Embarcadero and Daly City station.
At 9:20 a.m., Civic Center station was reopened and BART said there were 20-minute delays on the San Francisco line in all directions because of the police activity.
San Francisco Muni said the N-Judah, K-Ingleside, and T-Third Lines are switching back due to the police activity and that there was no service at Powell and Civic Center stations.
The nature of the police activity was not immediately known.