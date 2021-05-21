SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of State Highway 37 east of CA-121 in Sonoma County have reopened after an RV fire shut down traffic and triggered a grass fire, according to authorities.

According to the KCBS Traffic Twitter account, shortly before 2 p.m., westbound lanes of the highway were shut down due to the RV fire, which also spread to nearby vegetation.

Eastbound lanes were also affected, with major delays developing in both directions.

#SonomaCounty: #TrafficAlert for Hwy-37 at Hwy-121. Westbound lanes are blocked by an RV on fire that has sparked a grass fire. Westbound is completely shut down. Eastbound lanes are affected. Major delays are developing in both directions. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 21, 2021

About a half an hour later, CHP reported that westbound lanes were still blocked, but eastbound lanes of Highway 37 were open.

UPDATE: Vehicle Fire on Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Remain Blocked. Eastbound CA-37 All Lanes Open. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 21, 2021

Traffic was being diverted off of westbound Highway 37 to northbound Highway 121, according to CHP.

KCBS reported that a second fire had started near the original location shortly after 3 p.m.

We're now getting word a separate (second) fire burning in #SonomaCounty near 121 and 37. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/fdtdQOGMl5 — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 21, 2021

511.org tweeted that all westbound lanes had finally reopened as of 4:20 p.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 21, 2021

At 3:25 p.m., CHP reported a second vehicle fire on westbound Highway 37 that was blocking all lanes. That fire was at Wilson Avenue in Vallejo. Traffic is being diverted off the highway to Wilson Avenue.

Vehicle Fire on Westbound CA-37 at Wilson Ave in Vallejo. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 21, 2021

All westbound lanes of Highway 37 were reopened in Vallejo at around 4:25 p.m. Drivers should expect some residual delays.