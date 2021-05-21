COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of State Highway 37 east of CA-121 in Sonoma County have reopened after an RV fire shut down traffic and triggered a grass fire, according to authorities.

According to the KCBS Traffic Twitter account, shortly before 2 p.m., westbound lanes of the highway were shut down due to the RV fire, which also spread to nearby vegetation.

Eastbound lanes were also affected, with major delays developing in both directions.

About a half an hour later, CHP reported that westbound lanes were still blocked, but eastbound lanes of Highway 37 were open.

Traffic was being diverted off of westbound Highway 37 to northbound Highway 121, according to CHP.

KCBS reported that a second fire had started near the original location shortly after 3 p.m.

511.org tweeted that all westbound lanes had finally reopened as of 4:20 p.m.

At 3:25 p.m., CHP reported a second vehicle fire on westbound Highway 37 that was blocking all lanes. That fire was at Wilson Avenue in Vallejo. Traffic is being diverted off the highway to Wilson Avenue.

All westbound lanes of Highway 37 were reopened in Vallejo at around 4:25 p.m. Drivers should expect some residual delays.