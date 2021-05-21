WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Embattled Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned Friday, amid ongoing state and local investigations into multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” Foppoli said in a statement received by KCBS Radio.

The resignation announcement comes amid a new allegation by a Florida woman who said she was assaulted by Foppoli while he was visiting the state earlier this year.

“I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual acts with any woman. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story,” Foppoli said.

Foppoli went on to say that he did not want “undue national attention to have a negative impact” on the community over what he described as “lawful, but poor choices, I have made in the recent past.”

“Windsor should continue to thrive, and I believe that at this juncture, stepping down is the best way to ensure that Windsor flourishes,” he said.

Last month, the Chronicle reported on four women who told the newspaper they were assaulted by Foppoli in incidents from 2003 to 2019. Since then, several other women have come forward alleging they were assaulted by Foppoli, including a member of the city council.

Following the initial report, investigations were launched by both the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the California Attorney General’s Office. Other members of the Windsor city council called for his resignation and residents launched a recall campaign.

Earlier this month, Foppoli announced he was “stepping back” from an active role as mayor during the investigations.