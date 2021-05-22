COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
WINDSOR

WINDSOR (CBS SF) — A fire near Highway 101 in Windsor has led California Highway Patrol to close the southbound lanes of the freeway Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses’ reports and photographs on Twitter indicate that the blaze has engulfed two structures, is threatening another and has burned trees and brush.

As of around 3 p.m. the fire had burned approximately 10 acres, according to a tweet from Sonoma County Scanner Updates.

Traffic is backed up as far as Healdsburg but traffic is moving in the northbound lanes, according to the CHP’s online incident log.

