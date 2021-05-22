WINDSOR (CBS SF) — A fire near Highway 101 in Windsor has led California Highway Patrol to close the southbound lanes of the freeway Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses’ reports and photographs on Twitter indicate that the blaze has engulfed two structures, is threatening another and has burned trees and brush.
As of around 3 p.m. the fire had burned approximately 10 acres, according to a tweet from Sonoma County Scanner Updates.
Traffic is backed up as far as Healdsburg but traffic is moving in the northbound lanes, according to the CHP’s online incident log.
NEW INCIDENT 1:51 pm
CONFIRMED VEGEATION FIRE
Old Redwood Highway at Sargent Rd, Windsor
Units on scene reporting 1 fully involved structure, requesting 1 additional type 3 engine and 2 additional water tenders.
— Sonoma County Scanner Updates (@SonomaScanner) May 22, 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report