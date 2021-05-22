SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — A pedestrian died late Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Senter Road in San Jose, authorities said.
Investigators said a 1991 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Senter Road when it struck an adult female who was walking across the roadway. The pedestrian was outside of any marked crosswalk and was pronounced dead at scene.
The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the traffic investigation. Alcohol or other impairment was not a factor in this collision.
This is the 18th fatal traffic collision, and 19th victim of 2021. It is also pedestrian fatality number 4 this year.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.