SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A year after it was one of the nation’s epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak, Santa Clara County health officials announced Saturday they had surpassed the 1 million dose mark for vaccines administered.

It marked a significant milestone for a county ravaged by the disease. A local resident — 57-year-old Patricia Dowd — became nation’s confirmed victim of the virus when she died on Feb. 6, 2020.

Since that time, there have been 118,822 confirmed cases in the county and 2,116 confirmed deaths.

With cases and hospitalizations plunging and vaccinations soaring, Santa Clara County was able to enter the state’s least restrictive Yellow Tier this week.

And as of May 21, 73 percent of county residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, while almost 60 percent have completed the vaccination process.

“The vaccines are winning the fight, and the reason they’re winning is because they have an essential ally in everybody who is stepping up to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’sCOVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer. “COVID-19’s greatest and toughest enemy is a vaccinated community.”

There are numerous vaccination opportunities in the county this week — including two LGBTQ-focused Vax with Pride events featuring freebies, a DJ playing music and photo booth opportunities. Numerous vaccination events aimed at youth will include complimentary Boba tea refreshers and reusable straws, while supplies last.

“Our efforts continue to make vaccines as accessible as possible, and we are all for making it an enjoyable, appealing experience for our younger population,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, Deputy County Executive for the County of Santa Clara. “Getting vaccinated is the most positive thing someone can do for themselves and the community right now.”

No appointments are needed but youths between 12 to 17-years old need to provide a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian.

For the latest information about vaccines and appointments, visit the County’s vaccine website at sccfreevax.org.