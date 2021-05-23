OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Residents of at least six apartments in an East Oakland building were displaced by a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 2:20 p.m. at 1810 East 25th St., in a neighborhood near Highland Hospital. Firefighters could see a column of smoke from blocks away, Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Residents were able to safely evacuate the building and fire crews didn’t find anyone inside during a search. The blaze was under control about 3 p.m.

At least six out of 14 units in the building were left uninhabitable and it’s possible the rest would be red-tagged, fire officials said.

The Red Cross was assisting those displaced by the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Incident UNDER CONTROL as of 3PM

