ORINDA (CBS SF) — Many drivers that came to fill up at Mash Gas and Food on Bryant Way in Orinda Saturday night knew they’d be getting a deal. Regular grade gasoline costs $3.59 a gallon.

“Just came from San Francisco and we did not want to buy gas in San Francisco because we know it’s worse there,” said Ian Jensen of Walnut Creek. “This gas station is our favorite because it’s always cheaper.”

Cashier Abdullah Ahmadi says there’s usually a line.

“We’re the cheapest than Costco and in the mornings around 10 or 12, we get lines all the way from stop sign to gas station,” he said. “We try to push people inside the gas station and it’s really hard.”

Cheap gas can also be found at Western States Oil in San Leandro, GO! Gas and Food on High Street in Oakland and the Safeway fuel station in Hercules.

“They’re coming from Oakland, Moraga, Concord, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, there’s people coming from Antioch too,” Ahmadi added.

Some of the most expensive gas can be found in San Francisco and Marin counties. Gas in Oakland and San Jose is slightly less at $4.23.

Rob King moved to the Bay Area from Rhode Island during the pandemic.

“I just checked and it’s $2.73 in the little town we lived in right now,” he said. “You gotta go where you gotta go. As soon as I can afford it I’m going to get a better car with better gas mileage.”

It’s not uncommon to see gas prices increase this time of year. The spike in prices is especially dramatic considering demand for gas dropped due to stay-at-home orders last year.

The recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline that forced the company to shut down a major fuel pipeline was not expected disrupt gas distribution in California, according to AAA.

The high gas prices are not likely to stop drivers from traveling on the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Car travel is actually expected to increase more than 50% from 2020, according to AAA.