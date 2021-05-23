SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters battle intense flames Saturday night after a 2-alarm fire erupted at a Santa Rosa apartment complex, damaging several units before it was brought under control.

Santa Rosa fire officials said crews responded to a call of a residential fire at a 10-unit apartment building located at 240 Burt Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found a first-floor apartment fully involved in flames and the fire spreading up the exterior of the building and into two apartments on the second floor. A second alarm was immediately struck requesting additional fire units to the scene.

At the height of the firefight, 30 firefighters were on the scene.

Once inside the apartments that were on fire, firefighters searched for occupants. Fortunately, they had escaped without injury before firefighters arrived.

One resident was treated on scene and released for smoke inhalation. A pet dog was rescued from a smoke-filled apartment by firefighters and reunited with its owner after receiving supplemental oxygen treatment.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes. Four apartments in the building suffered major damage and were left uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $600,000.