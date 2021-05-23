SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A man died after his vehicle was riddled with gunfire as he drove late Saturday night in San Francisco South Of Market District, authorities said.
San Francisco police said officers from the Southern Station responded about 11:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Mission St.
Upon arrival, they found a vehicle riddled with bullets, spent shell casings on the ground and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was declared dead at the scene. His name will be released once the coroner’s office has notified the man’s next of kin.
A large crime scene stretching from 8th to 7th on Mission and into Angelo's Alley was taped off early Sunday as investigators gathered evidence.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any other information about the shooting.