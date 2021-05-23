SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS (CBS SF) — Rescue teams were set to continue their search Sunday for a Texas man who has been missing for four days on the trails of snowy Mount Whitney, national park rangers said.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks rangers said that Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin, headed off with a hiking partner on Thursday to summit Mount Whitney.

Alderman’s last confirmed sighting occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Thursday as he was departing the mountain’s summit.

Rangers said that Alderman’s intention was to summit Mount Whitney and descend to Trail Camp in a single day.

He began the day with his hiking partner, but they separated when Alderman was still approaching the summit. Alderman was reported missing by his hiking partner in the morning on Friday.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks rangers and the Inyo County Sherriff’s Office was engaged in a joint search. Ground searching efforts have been delayed due to a winter storm in the mountains on Friday and Saturday.

With warmer weather predicted on Sunday, officials anticipate that ground searching will be feasible.

When last seen, Alderman was wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants, and black trail runners. He is 6 feet tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you believe you may have seen Alderman, or if you hiked in the Mount Whitney area between Thursday, May 20, and Saturday, May 22, regardless of whether you believe that you saw him, please contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks dispatch at (888) 677-2746, or email seki_dispatch@nps.gov.