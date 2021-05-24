COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A shooting investigation is underway at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord Monday night, police said.

Officers were at the mall as of 6:14 p.m. Authorities said the shooter has fled so there is no danger to patrons or mall employees, though the mall was placed on lockdown initially.

Video from the scene showed one apparent shooting victim, a young Black male, being loaded into an ambulance. The shooting appeared to have happened near the entrance to the Sears store location at the shopping center.

Authorities have not offered any additional details regarding the crime.

This is a developing news story. CBS SF will provide more details as information is provided by police.