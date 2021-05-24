FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Cal Fire crews have contained a grass fire on Sanford Avenue in the Fremont area, according to Cal Fire SCU.
The fire was burning in Mission Peak Regional Preserve near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness Trail just west of Mission Peak.READ MORE: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Reopens As Bay Area COVID Cases Plummet
The fire was contained to two acres, according to the Fremont Fire Department, which combined with Cal Fire and East Bay Regional Park District firefighters in battling the fire.
The cause of the #MissionFire, located off of the main trail at the Mission Peak Regional Preserve, is under investigation. The fire was contained to 2 acres. Fremont, @calfireSCU and @EBRPD firefighters remain at the scene and are making progress to fully extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/GFjm3Fdxm7
— Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 24, 2021READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In East Palo Alto
Cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
#MissionFire off of the main trail at Mission Peak in the Fremont area is currently contained. An aggressive response from @FremontFire kept the fire from progressing into heavier fuels and a drainage. Firefighters will remain on scene ensuring full perimeter control. @EBRPD pic.twitter.com/ko3nNy6d7v
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2021MORE NEWS: Embattled DA Chesa Boudin Places Blame For San Francisco Crime On Poor Police Follow Up