FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Cal Fire crews have contained a grass fire on Sanford Avenue in the Fremont area, according to Cal Fire SCU.

The fire was burning in Mission Peak Regional Preserve near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness Trail just west of Mission Peak.

The fire was contained to two acres, according to the Fremont Fire Department, which combined with Cal Fire and East Bay Regional Park District firefighters in battling the fire.

Cause of the fire has not yet been determined.