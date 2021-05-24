SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firing up a charcoal barbecue will not be a part of this summer’s gatherings in the Truckee-North Lake Tahoe area.
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said starting Monday it would join the ban on charcoal fires currently in place in Placer and Nevada counties because of the region’s lack of precipitation and the extreme fire danger due from the exceedingly dry conditions.READ MORE: Fire Burns At Richmond Pallet Yard
The district said the charcoal ban was effective immediately and in addition to the fire restrictions previously enacted on May 6. It would prohibit its use in Incline Village General Improvement District’s (IVGID) parks and beaches.READ MORE: Petaluma Man Accused Of Cutting Down Signs With Chainsaw, Running From Police
“Given the critical weather conditions, lack of precipitation and potential extreme fire behavior statewide and in our region, we are joining our neighboring fire districts in an effort to strengthen our resiliency against the threat of wildfire in the Lake Tahoe Basin”, said fire district Chief Ryan Sommers in a press statement.MORE NEWS: Driver With Ghost Guns In Backpack Arrested After Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
To learn more about how to prepare for wildfire, please visit tahoelivingwithfire.com