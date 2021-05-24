PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A man was arrested in Petaluma over the weekend after police said he allegedly took down city signs with a chainsaw and fled from officers who confronted him.
According to police, the suspect was spotted cutting down signs near North McDowell Boulevard and East Washington Street around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, he left the scene, pulling the chainsaw in a cart.
Police said they continued to follow the suspect down East Washington Street, citing his erratic behavior and his possession of the power tool. The suspect then picked up the chainsaw and headed towards Highway 101, running along the shoulder heading southbound.
At the same time, another group of officers converged on the suspect heading northbound on Highway 101. When he was surrounded, police said the suspect dropped the chainsaw and surrendered to officers peacefully.
The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kristopher Paul Weber of Petaluma, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and obstructing a police officer.
It was not immediately known when Weber would appear in court on the charges.