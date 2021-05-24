COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say some evacuations have been ordered due to a wildfire near Mather in Sacramento County on Monday.

The grass fire is burning near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road.

About 5-7 acres have burned so far, Sacramento Metro Fire says. Flames are growing at a moderate rate of spread, firefighters report.

