SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say some evacuations have been ordered due to a wildfire near Mather in Sacramento County on Monday.
The grass fire is burning near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road.
#WesterlyDr is about 5-7 acres with moderate rate of spread. Images are ~10 minutes delayed. pic.twitter.com/2Ov2K5aPO5
#WesterlyDr is about 5-7 acres with moderate rate of spread. Images are ~10 minutes delayed. pic.twitter.com/2Ov2K5aPO5

— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 24, 2021
About 5-7 acres have burned so far, Sacramento Metro Fire says. Flames are growing at a moderate rate of spread, firefighters report.