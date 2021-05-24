ANTIOCH (BCN) — Authorities in the East Bay arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of setting small fires late Saturday along an Antioch walking trail.
Fire crews first responded about 11:50 p.m. Saturday to a walking trail near Buckeye Way, where there were two separate blazes about 200 yards apart, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: San Francisco Legislators Claim School District Didn't Qualify for COVID Funding
Firefighters investigated and cleared the scene but 20 minutes later there was another report of a brush fire in the area. When crews arrived, a witness had detained a suspect.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Burns Along Altamont Pass East of Livermore
Antioch resident Robert Steed admitted setting the fire and told crews that he liked fire and had it under control, fire officials said.
Steed was arrested on suspicion on arson to forest land and booked into the Martinez Jail.MORE NEWS: Suspect Sought In Weekend Fatal Shooting In East Palo Alto
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.