HERCULES (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting after he and his twin brother were robbed in front of their Hercules home by an armed group of males.

Hercules police said the incident happened at 1:24 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Pheasant Dr. Arriving officers found one 16-year-old inside the home with gunshot wounds to his arm and back. He was taken to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

His brother told police the two were outside their home when they were approached by three African American males of unknown age, wearing all black clothing and black ski masks, and each carrying a handgun.

The gunmen demanded the boys’ property, taking a necklance from one of them and a wallet from the other. While fleeing the scene the suspects fired at the two teens, hitting one of them. Police said bullets also hit two cars and two other homes.

No one else was injured.

The suspects were associated with a gray four-door vehicle last seen heading down Pheasant Dr.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Hercules Police Department (510-724-1111).