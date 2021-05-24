LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in eastern Alameda County near Livermore and Interstate 580.
Cal Fire SCU said the half-acre fire was burning in the area of Altamont Pass and Goecken Rd. just north of I-580.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: San Francisco Legislators Claim School District Used Loophole To Qualify For State Funds
The fire had a slow rate of spread and a potential to burn five acres, Cal Fire said.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.READ MORE: Suspect Sought In Weekend Fatal Shooting In East Palo Alto
Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on Altamont Pass Rd and Goecken Rd. Fire is currently 1/2 acre, light flashy fuels, slow rate of spread, potential 5 acres. #AltamontFire @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/dBDAylApax
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2021MORE NEWS: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market