LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in eastern Alameda County near Livermore and Interstate 580.

Cal Fire SCU said the half-acre fire was burning in the area of Altamont Pass and Goecken Rd. just north of I-580.

The fire had a slow rate of spread and a potential to burn five acres, Cal Fire said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

