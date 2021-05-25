OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — One person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening in East Oakland, police said.

Officers were on patrol at 7:37 p.m. Monday when they heard gunshots in the 8700 block of E Street.

They went to the area and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical care, but the person died.

Police did not provide any details regarding the suspect or the arrest.

The homicide was the second in Oakland on Monday. That shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in Oakland’s crowded Chinatown district.

“There was a series of gunshots that can be heard from the police department,” Oakland police Capt. Bobby Hookfin said.

Grief stricken Oakland resident Rhonda Hampton identified the victim as 22-year-old son, Chris Cawthorne

Bullet casings were scattered on the sidewalk, next to Cawthorne’s white car, where he was found on the passenger side.

The fatal shooting was Oakland’s 52nd homicide victim of 2021, with the East Oakland homicide that happened Monday evening counting as the city’s 53rd.

Oakland’s murder rate is more than twice what it was last year at this time and a sign of the escalating violence on the East Bay city’s streets. So far, authorities have not confirmed an arrest in Cawthorne’s slaying.

Anyone with information about the East Oakland killing is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department’s tip line at (510) 238-7950.

