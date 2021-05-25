COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SANTA CLARA (BCN) — Police arrested a suspect late Monday night after a more than eight-hour standoff in the 1400 block of Agnew Road in Santa Clara.

Police announced the end of the standoff in midnight tweet.

According to earlier tweets from Santa Clara police, officers responded with an armored rescue vehicle at about 3:35 p.m. and later evacuated people from nearby residences.

Police negotiated with the suspect during the standoff before taking him safely into custody at about 11:45 p.m.

No further details were provided.

 

