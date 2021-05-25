SANTA CLARA (BCN) — Police arrested a suspect late Monday night after a more than eight-hour standoff in the 1400 block of Agnew Road in Santa Clara.

Police announced the end of the standoff in midnight tweet.

UPDATE – 5/24/21 at 11:45pm After a lengthy standoff, the subject is now safely in police custody. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/3fknPfl5TG — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) May 25, 2021

According to earlier tweets from Santa Clara police, officers responded with an armored rescue vehicle at about 3:35 p.m. and later evacuated people from nearby residences.

Police negotiated with the suspect during the standoff before taking him safely into custody at about 11:45 p.m.

No further details were provided.

