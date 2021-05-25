COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Antioch, Fatal crash, Somersville Road

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Multiple cars were involved in a crash in Antioch that was reported to have killed at least one person Tuesday afternoon.

Cellphone video from a witness captured the crash scene aftermath along the 2000 block of Somersville Rd. at the offramp from eastbound Highway 4 right outside a Denny’s restaurant.

READ MORE: COVID: Man Faces $9,000 Fine For Defying Mask Mandate On Oakland-Houston Flight

The street was strewn with debris and several wrecked vehicles. A yellow tarp was seen inside one of the wrecked vehicles.

East County Today reported the crash killed one person and injured three others.

The crash forced the closure of offramps from both directions of Highway 4 at Somersville Rd.  A separate injury crash on Highway 4 occurred within the backup caused by the original crash, KCBS Radio reported.

READ MORE: Berkeley Man Faces Hate Crime Charges Following Incident At 7-Eleven Store

As of shortly before 2 p.m., CHP confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes were open.

MORE NEWS: Nurses Hold One-Day Strike At San Francisco Chinese Hospital

https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1397294586876203009