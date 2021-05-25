ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Multiple cars were involved in a crash in Antioch that was reported to have killed at least one person Tuesday afternoon.
Cellphone video from a witness captured the crash scene aftermath along the 2000 block of Somersville Rd. at the offramp from eastbound Highway 4 right outside a Denny's restaurant.
The street was strewn with debris and several wrecked vehicles. A yellow tarp was seen inside one of the wrecked vehicles.
East County Today reported the crash killed one person and injured three others.
The crash forced the closure of offramps from both directions of Highway 4 at Somersville Rd. A separate injury crash on Highway 4 occurred within the backup caused by the original crash, KCBS Radio reported.
#Antioch: Here's a look at the injury crash westbound 4 before Somersville Rd. The two right lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up behind it. The eastbound offramp to Somersvile remains blocked due to a city street crash. Traffic is slow in both directions. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/I50CxF2QWF
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 25, 2021
As of shortly before 2 p.m., CHP confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes were open.