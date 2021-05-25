REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An early morning crash between two vehicles on U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City turned fatal when a third vehicle slammed into the crash scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on northbound 101 between Marsh Rd. and Woodside Rd. The CHP said there was a collision between a red pickup and a white mini van that left the pickup in the center lanes facing the wrong way.
A third vehicle, another white van, then collided head on with the pickup truck in the center lanes. The driver of the pickup was killed in the head-on collision, the CHP said.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if speed, drugs or alcohol played a factor.
Traffic was severely backed up for hours after the crash as investigators processed the scene and all lanes except the far left lane was closed.