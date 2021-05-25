COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Gun violence, San Francisco, San Francisco Police Department, Shooting, Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday night left a 60-year-old man injured, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation at 8:44 p.m. in the 100 block of Hyde Street and found the victim, who said he was shot following a physical altercation, police said.

READ MORE: Wildfires Increasing In California As Drought Conditions Worsen

KPIX 5 Special Report: Crime and Punishment in San Francisco

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not made an arrest in the case or released any suspect description.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

 

MORE NEWS: Crash Along Highway 24 At Caldecott Tunnel Temporarily Blocks Eastbound Bore

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.