SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday night left a 60-year-old man injured, according to police.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation at 8:44 p.m. in the 100 block of Hyde Street and found the victim, who said he was shot following a physical altercation, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not made an arrest in the case or released any suspect description.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
MORE NEWS:
