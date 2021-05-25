SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Organizers behind Frameline, also known as the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, announced on Tuesday its 17-day-long schedule for this year’s festival, its 45th, which they plan to be the biggest in the festival’s history.

This year’s Frameline, Frameline45, features a mix of in-person and virtual offerings, including four drive-in screenings and two events at Oracle Park — “Pride Nights” — which are a collaboration between SF Pride and the San Francisco Giants. There will also be in-person screenings at San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre and Roxy Theater.

And because coronavirus still looms over any gathering, the festival also expects to host 50 virtual film screenings.

“The past year has shown us the value and importance of connections with one another. As the world begins to reopen and revitalize, so too is Frameline45 with a unique combination of in-person and virtual events,” says Frameline Executive Director James Woolley. “We look forward to celebrating the power of queer storytelling and sharing in a collective experience together.”

The festival announcement came after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shut down the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade for the second year in a row. To make up for the loss of the legendary local event, the film festival’s organizers promised that Frameline45 would be “the largest and most attended in Frameline history.”

This year’s festival is also the first to offer admission to ticket holders nationwide and a “Festival Streaming Pass, which gives ticket buyers the opportunity to unlock all virtual festival content. To allow for all sorts of audience schedules, ticket holders will be able to stream nearly every film at any time starting June 17.

Tickets ($8–$12 per screening) and passes (starting at $95) are available now, along with the festival’s schedule on its website, frameline.org.