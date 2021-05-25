FREMONT (BCN) — Fire damaged a Fremont laundromat, restaurant and salon Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded at 7:15 a.m. to Launderland at 3185 Walnut Ave. where the two-alarm fire started and spread quickly to the attic of a strip mall. A fire wall kept the flames from spreading to a Smart & Final grocery store, but Din Ding Dumpling House and Doan's Hair and Spa sustained damage, according to fire officials.
Smart & Final is open as the fire is being investigated. The three damaged businesses have been deemed unsafe to enter by building inspection officials, according to the Fremont Fire Department.
No one was injured. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The building of origin, Launderland (3185/3199 Walnut Ave), Din Ding Dumpling House (3213 Walnut Ave) and Doan's Hair & Spa (3227 Walnut Ave) have all been red-tagged by @Fremont_CA Building Official and are unsafe to enter. Smart & Final (3171 Walnut Ave) is open. #WalnutFire pic.twitter.com/3bwBPPrfzk
— Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 25, 2021

