NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) — A sting operation between Novato Police and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control focused on residents buying alcohol for minors and resulted in two arrests Saturday.
The joint Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation featured minors standing outside a liquor store or convenience store asking adults to purchase alcohol for them. Of the 10 adults approached, two agreed to furnish alcohol and they were cited.
One of the cited individuals was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
The goals of the program are to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, raise public awareness about the problem, and change the community norms regarding such behavior.
