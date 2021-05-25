REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — A 43-year-old man who was arrested after a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended with a standoff in a Foster City pond last week escaped from custody briefly over the weekend while being transported to a hospital, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Robillard had been arrested after the May 18 pursuit that started at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo and ended at the Schooner Bay condominium complex in Foster City.

He allegedly crashed the stolen vehicle into a tree and then jumped into a waist-deep pond.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, while being taken to the San Mateo Medical Center for routine treatment, Robillard fled on foot from a deputy before entering the hospital.

San Mateo police officers responded to assist the sheriff’s office and learned that Robillard was seen in the backyard of a nearby home. He had confronted a resident and took their car keys, but did not drive off in the vehicle.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies and officers found Robillard near the Caltrain right-of-way in the area of El Camino Real and 36th Avenue in San Mateo.

He was booked back into county jail and sheriff’s officials said he may face additional charges related to the escape.