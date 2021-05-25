HAYWARD (BCN) — Police in Hayward on Monday confirmed the April arrest of a suspect for a pair of fatal stabbings and an attempted murder that happened the space of less than three weeks between mid-March and the beginning April.
42-year-old John Regan, also known as Sean Carsetti, is a suspect in slayings on March 18 and March 31 and a stabbing on April 3.READ MORE: A Year After George Floyd's Death, Some Say Progress Towards Justice Has Stalled
A 47-year-old man died in a stabbing March 18, in the 22000 block of Main Street. A 53-year-old woman died in a stabbing March 31, in the city’s parking garage at Watkins and B streets and another 53-year-old woman was stabbed April 3, in the 1000 block of A Street.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Francisco Police Chief Counters DA Boudin's Clearance Rate Claim; 'That's Inaccurate'
Regan was located nearby in the April 3 stabbing and arrested.
Police said Regan has been charged by Alameda County prosecutors with two counts of murder, attempted murder, among other offenses.MORE NEWS: Astronomical Treat Awaiting Early Risers Wednesday Morning
Anyone with more information about the slayings or the stabbing can call Detective Green or Detective Navas at (510) 293-7176.