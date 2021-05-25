GILROY (CBS SF) — Two teenage gang members were arrested Tuesday in connection with the January murder of 21-year-old Robert Marks on a Gilroy streets.
The teens — age 15 and 16 — were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and participation in a criminal street gang counts.READ MORE: COVID: Man Faces $9,000 Fine For Defying Mask Mandate On Oakland-Houston Flight
They were taken into custody after multiple search warrants were executed in Gilroy, San Martin, and Morgan Hill. The warrants were issued in connection with the homicide of Marks in Gilroy on January 2, 2021.READ MORE: Berkeley Man Faces Hate Crime Charges Following Incident At 7-Eleven Store
He was shot and killed at the intersection of Mantelli Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. A Gilroy resident, Marks attended local schools and worked for CalTrain.
Investigators said the homicide appears to be random and unprovoked.MORE NEWS: Multiple Vehicles Involved In Antioch Crash; At Least 1 Reported Dead, 3 Injured
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Jason Greathead at (408)846-0373, or the Gilroy Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (408) 846-0330.