SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose battled two separate fires Wednesday morning, one of which was possibly connected to the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard.

One fire was burning a structure on the 1800 block of Smith Ave. The two-alarm fire was originally reported at around 6:30 a.m.

View from 2 blocks away pic.twitter.com/cLIRbbLPqD — Tyler K (@TheTylerK) May 26, 2021

By 9 a.m., fire crews had the fire under control. According to the San Jose Fire Department, the blaze ignited outside and spread to nearby commercial building. The fire also destroyed a non-residential out-building in a nearby mobile home park. Firefighters planned to remain on scene for several hours. There were no reports of any injuries.

A second two-alarm fire was burning about four miles away in a residential neighborhood on the 1100 block of Angmar Ct. Crews had the fire at the single-family residence under control by 7:27 a.m., the department tweeted. Responders reported no injuries to firefighters nor residents and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

At a press conference regarding the VTA rail facility shooting where nine people were killed, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed that the FBI was investigating the fire at Angmar Ct. in connection to the massacre.