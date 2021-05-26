BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Police in Brentwood have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting minors nearly a decade ago, and authorities believe there are additional victims.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Cory Baugh from Angels Camp in Calaveras County, was arrested on May 10 on an outstanding warrant following a six-month investigation.

Brentwood Police said the suspect sexually assaulted several male and female minors while he lived in the community. The suspect befriended the victims sometime between 2011 and 2015.

Police said based on information obtained during the investigation, they believe there are more victims that have yet to come forward.

Baugh has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According to jail records, he is being held on $1,225,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

Anyone with information about the case or who is a potential victim is asked to contact Detective Ruth Talley at 925-809-7793.