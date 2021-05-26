WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — CHP officers in the East Bay on Wednesday are investigating a freeway shooting on Highway 24 in Walnut Creek that injured a female driver, according to authorities.
A Facebook post by the CHP Contra Costa County office stated that on Wednesday afternoon at about 3:35 p.m., a CHP Motor unit on an enforcement stop on Pleasant Hill Road just north of Highway 24 in Lafayette was contacted by a female driver in a black Chevy Malibu who stopped to report she was the victim of a freeway shooting.
The woman said she had sustained a single gunshot wound to her leg and requested medical assistance. She told the officer the confrontation involved a woman driving a Chrysler 300 sedan and happened on the transition ramp from I-680 southbound to Highway 24 westbound.
The victim said the woman driving the suspect Chrysler vehicle had a male passenger who fired at her vehicle before the suspect vehicle fled the area.
The victim was driving with two juvenile passengers in her vehicle, but they were not injured. The woman was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek for a non-life threatening injury to her leg.
Authorities said this is an active investigation with cooperation from our CHP Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit, which will lead the investigation.