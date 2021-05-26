SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police officers and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded in force early Wednesday after receiving calls of an active shooter at the VTA rail yard located on West Younger Ave.
The department tweeted at 7:10 a.m. that deputies had been sent to the yard at 100 West Younger which is located near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and the 87/880 overpass.
San Jose police were also on the scene.
“Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St,” the agency tweeted. “This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.
There were no immediate details on injuries.
Developing story. Will be updated