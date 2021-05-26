SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle in traffic in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingalls Street and Carroll Avenue.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Police have not made any arrest in the shooting or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
