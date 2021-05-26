SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who police described as a “high-level drug trafficker” was arrested in San Jose following a long investigation, officials said Wednesday.
San Jose police said investigators executed a search warrant on May 21 and arrested Minh Thanh Lam, 45, in South San Jose.
Investigators seized a large amount of U.S. currency and approximately 21 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine, with a street value of over $500,000.
Lam was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for numerous felony charges involving the sale and distribution of narcotics.