SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A gunman opened fire at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail facility located on West Younger Ave. early Wednesday in a mass shooting that left several employees dead or wounded, officials and sources said.

A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis confirmed there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded at the Guadalupe maintenance yard and control center, but the exact number was not immediately disclosed. Davis also said the unidentified shooter was dead, but the details were not immediately available.

Sources told KPIX 5 that there may be as many as 7 who have died in the shooting.

Sources: 6 to 7 fatalities in a shooting at the VTA light rail Yard in San Jose. Shooter has reportedly committed suicide. — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) May 26, 2021

Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed on social media that there were multiple victims.

"Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting. The shooter is deceased, and more information will be provided at 9:30am. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

“Our hearts are pained for the familes of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” Liccardo said.

Raw Video: Scene of Mass Shooting at San Jose VTA Light Rail Facility

Police officers and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded in force early Wednesday after receiving multiple 911 calls of an active shooter at the Guadalupe rail yard at about 6:34 a.m. The location is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and a block from the San Jose Civic Center and county offices.

VTA employees have been evacuated from the maintenance yard and county sheriff’s deputies remain at the scene.

Road closures were in effect on Younger Ave both directions from 1st St. to the VTA facility. San Pedro St. was closed in both directions closed from Younger Ave. to Hedding St.

A reunification center for VTA employee family members was being established at the County Building at 70 W. Hedding Street with grief counselors on site.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.