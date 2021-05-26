COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose were battling two separate fires Wednesday morning.

One fire was burning a structure on the 1800 block of Smith Ave. The two-alarm fire was originally reported at around 6:30 a.m.

A second two-alarm fire was burning about four miles away in a residential neighborhood on the 1100 block of Angmar Ct.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.