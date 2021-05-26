COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews ordered a shelter-in-place for San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning after a gas line ruptured there, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The SFFD received reports of the rupture 1900 Block of Baker Street around 11:50 a.m. and responded not long after.

Responding crews said a construction worker caused the rupture.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear as of press time how long the shelter-in-place would last.

The utility company PG&E did not comment on the rupture.

This story will be updated.