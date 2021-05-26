SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews ordered a shelter-in-place for San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning after a gas line ruptured there, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The SFFD received reports of the rupture 1900 Block of Baker Street around 11:50 a.m. and responded not long after.
Responding crews said a construction worker caused the rupture.
BREAKING: 1900 BLOCK OF BAKER ST WORKER RUPTURED A GAS LINE #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE AND ORDERING A SHELTER IN PLACE. @PGE4Me
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 26, 2021
No injuries were reported and it was unclear as of press time how long the shelter-in-place would last.
The utility company PG&E did not comment on the rupture.
