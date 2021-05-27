SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Thursday confirmed that two Asian-American staff members were assaulted earlier this week.

SFGH officials said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

While the hospital did not provide any additional details regarding the assault or the suspect, officials said that the alleged perpetrator of the assault was in custody.

A hospital spokesperson said that the two staff members were attacked in the hospital’s Building 5 on Monday. The two individuals “received appropriate care,” according to officials.

“Owing to the great number of violent acts directed at the Asian community, we take this incident very seriously, and the assault is being investigated as a racially motivated crime,” read a message distributed to hospital staff after the incident. “We denounce all such acts, without exception.”

The statement also said hospital officials were “working with security and others to develop a plan to prevent this from happening again in the future.”

Staff members were encouraged to inform their immediate supervisor if they witness or experience an unsafe situation or hostile act on hospital grounds.