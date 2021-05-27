DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City on Thursday were searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Mission Street, according to authorities.
Police said officers responded at around 2 p.m. Thursday to reports of gunshots and a vehicle collision on the 6000 block of Mission Street. Arriving officers found a grey sedan with numerous bullet holes that had crashed into a parked car near the intersection of Mission and Liebig streets.
Officers found two shooting victims inside the sedan who had been struck by gunfire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were two suspects in the shooting who authorities believe fled the scene west on Liebig Street in two separate vehicles. Daly City police did not have suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department's investigations division at 650-991-8119