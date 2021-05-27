RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The Chevron Refinery in Richmond was reporting heavy flaring Thursday evening, sending a cloud of heavy black smoke over the Bay.
Chevron officials said the flaring that started around 6 p.m., creating visible flames and smoke.
Flaring @ the #Richmond Chevron for those that will see the smoke soon enough in the East Bay. https://t.co/a4jKEvADtZ pic.twitter.com/qGTVM5tg2k
— CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) May 28, 2021
However, officials said in a news release that the refinery was stabilized and no offsite impact was anticipated.
The smoke was much heavier in video taken around 6:30 p.m., but has dissipated considerably in the last half hour.
Flaring incidents have been reported at the refinery multiple times over the past year.