COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Chevron Refinery, Fire, Flaring, Richmond, Richmond News, Smoke

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The Chevron Refinery in Richmond was reporting heavy flaring Thursday evening, sending a cloud of heavy black smoke over the Bay.

Chevron officials said the flaring that started around 6 p.m., creating visible flames and smoke.

READ MORE: San Jose Mass Shooting: Samuel Cassidy Detained Reentering U.S. in 2016 with Terrorist Writings

However, officials said in a news release that the refinery was stabilized and no offsite impact was anticipated.

Chevron Refinery flaring on May 27, 2021 (CBS)

The smoke was much heavier in video taken around 6:30 p.m., but has dissipated considerably in the last half hour.

MORE NEWS: Brentwood Combats Drought By Offering Free Recycled Water To Residents

Flaring incidents have been reported at the refinery multiple times over the past year.