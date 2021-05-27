SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man faces aggravated assault and weapons charges following a shootout in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last month, police said.
According to San Francisco police, the suspect is connected to a shooting on the 100 block of Hyde Street around 5:20 p.m. on April 25. Arriving officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers, along with vehicles damaged by bullets.
An investigator was able to obtain surveillance video which showed a confrontation between several people, which escalated into gunfire. Police said the suspect, who is a convicted felon, was one of those involved.
With help of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, San Francisco police arrested the suspect near the UC Berkeley campus on 2600 Bancroft Way on May 18. He was taken into custody without incident.
A search warrant was also executed at the man’s home in Pittsburg. Police said two firearms, one of which was a so-called “ghost gun”, was seized as evidence, along with ammunition.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Darnell Houston, was booked into San Francisco County Jail for aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
It was not immediately known when Houston would appear in court.