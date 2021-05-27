SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As the investigation at the San Jose home of VTA shooter Samuel Cassidy stretched into its second day Thursday, with many nearby neighbors still wondering when they would be able to return home.

There was still a significant presence of ATF and FBI agents, as well as the San Jose bomb squad outside the house on Angmar Court in East San Jose.

Whatever safety threat that existed Wednesday seemed to have diminished, since the flight restrictions over the home were lifted by authorities.

Video from SkyDrone 5 showed what the front of the house looked like Thursday morning.

There was fire damage to the front of the vestibule apparent, but it looked like the flames did not penetrate the roof.

A view of the backyard of the house shows more significant damage towards a rear entrance.

The Wednesday morning fire was reported around the same time the first calls came in for the shooting as Cassidy began his deadly rampage at the VTA rail yard. San Jose Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire at around 6:40 a.m., not knowing they were connected at the time.

While the house fire was brought under control by around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, soon there were additional police and federal authorities at the scene as the investigation into the mass shooting, and the possibility that there were explosives involved, widened to include the home.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, KPIX cameras were asked to move away from the home for personal safety as the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad set up a block safety radius around the home.

Officials later confirmed that cans of gasoline and hundreds of rounds of ammunition had been found inside the home. Authorities described some of the items as “bomb-making materials.”

On Thursday, neighbors who live nearby are still in shock and disbelief.

“What the hell? That’s crazy. Just right across the street too, you know? You never know,” said area resident Nima Agago.

When asked what kind of person would do such things, Agago replied, “Nasty, you know? Glad to hear he’s not here, you know? I don’t feel that anyone should die, but if you’re out here killing like eight people and are going to blow up other people’s houses? It’s probably better for the community that you’re no longer here.”

The neighborhood remained lockdown and homes are still evacuated in a one block radius. So far, there has been no word yet from authorities on when residents will be allowed back in their homes.