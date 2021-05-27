SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Teary-eyed officials from the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) and the city of San Jose gathered in front of its headquarters Thursday morning to memorialize the nine workers killed in a mass shooting the day before.

In somber voices, administrators, board members and fellow employees cried and spoke fondly of the crew members shot to death by former VTA worker Samuel Cassidy. The incident was the deadliest shooting in California since 1993.

The event began with VTA Board chair Glenn Hendricks, who struggled to hold back tears while he spoke.

“Many of you have reported the names of the employees who were lost. To us here at VTA they’re our friends and our family, and we want to honor their memory,” Hendricks said. “I have spoken to all nine families. I’m not going to go into detail about the calls, but all the families are in pain and we are here to help.”

Later, incoming VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot spoke, expressing sympathy for a team she plans to join next month.

“I’m confident the VTA employees will be strong and will come together in the wake of this horrific event,” Gonot said.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also spoke while clearly emotional. He acknowledged the pain of the employees while also thanking the public for the outpouring of support, both through kinds words and donations to the victims’ fund at Working Partnerships USA.

“As the numbness wears off for many of us, a dark reality has set in,” Liccardo said. “I am heartened and emboldened by incredible acts of courage, compassion and support we’ve seen from so many members of the VTA family … It’s something I think that gives us all reason to believe that we can together forge ahead on this difficult path of healing, and do all we must do to support families who have lost loved ones and co-workers who have lost friends.”

Liccardo also announced a public vigil for the victims at 6 p.m. Thursday in front of City Hall. Caltrain will provide free fares on the 260 and 264 trains at 5:09 p.m. and 5:39 p.m., but riders must tell the train conductor that they attended the vigil.

VTA officials did not provide any updates on the criminal investigation into why 57-year-old Cassidy set his house on fire before returning to his former workplace to fatally shoot nine co-workers before killing himself.

The victims, who range in age from 29 to 63, were:

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Taptejdeep Singh, 42

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Kepler Lane, 63

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Liccardo told CNN the day before that the gunman was no stranger to the people he shot.

“It’s clear the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well,” Liccardo said.