TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake followed quickly by a 2.7 magnitude aftershock rumbled deep beneath the waters of Lake Tahoe off Dollar Point Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the initial jolt took place at 8:25 a.m. and was epicenter in a region where the lake bottom is crisscrossed by faults about 5 miles from Dollar Point. The 2.7 magnitude aftershock followed at 21 minutes later and a larger 3.1 magnitude temblor at 9:04 a.m.
The 4.1 quake was strongly felt in Tahoe City, Carson City, Nev., Truckee and Incline Village, according to USGS tracking.
A swarm of quakes measuring 3.7 magnitude and lower hit the same fault area in April with residents as far away as Sacramento reporting feeling the temblors.
There was no immediate word of damage.
Local resident Callie Simon posted on Twitter: “BIG #quake, Glenbrook, NV. Reported 4.2. NO way! South Shore Tahoe windows rattled, house shook. Loud!”
Meanwhile, Mary posted: “I have friends that never felt an earthquake in their 40 year old lives in Sacramento that felt the last two in Tahoe. It’s super uncommon to feel them here.”
Patty Price said it jolted her awake.
"Just felt my first earthquake! Woke me, bed shook so hard I thought someone had jumped on it! 4.1 in the middle of Lake Tahoe."
Developing story; Will be updated