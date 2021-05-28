HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a good Samaritan with bear spray following a minor traffic collision in Half Moon Bay Friday morning.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was involved in a crash on 150 San Mateo Road (Highway 92) near Highway 1 around 11:15 a.m. Following the collision, a verbal altercation broke out between the parties involved.
A bystander intervened and tried to mediate between the two parties, when the suspect without provocation sprayed the bystander with bear spray in the face, deputies said. The suspect then fled on foot.
Deputies were able to locate the suspect at a nearby parking lot. She was placed under arrest after being identified by the victim and witnesses.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Nyssa Brennan of Moss Beach has been booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on a charge of felony assault with caustic chemicals.
According to jail records, Brennan is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.