STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Stockton’s Weber Point fountain, a popular interactive water feature located in downtown Stockton at the Weber Point Events Center, will reopen for the 2021 season starting Saturday.

The fountain was completely rebuilt and now features new spray patterns and state-of-the-art methods for cleaning the water used by the fountain.

The fountain will operate for 20 minutes on the hour and half hour, then a 10-minute break will occur in order to allow each group to exit the fountain area and allow for a new group to come in.

People using the fountain must be in small groups and shorter intervals of play will be implemented.

The new design will also shut off the water from the fountain completely in order for a sensor-detected cleansing cycle to happen, which will vary based on the use of the fountain.

In addition to the new fountain, outdoor shower facilities have been installed and anyone using the fountain is required to rinse themselves off before using the fountain.

COVID-19 protocols are still in place and people are still required to social distance.

Restrooms are also available for those visiting and parking in the adjacent parking lot, where Miner Avenue and Center Street meet, is available for two hours per vehicle.

Fountain hours are from 1-7 p.m. daily.

