MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County have identified a suspect wanted in the attempted murder of a deputy earlier this month, along with a series of home burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that investigators identified the suspect at 40-year-old William Allan Evers.

On the evening of May 12, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Cameron Road in the coastal community of Elk after the homeowner spotted the suspect on a security camera. The homeowner was away from home at the time.

When deputies arrived, they found Evers and engaged in a short foot pursuit when the suspect opened fire at one of the deputies. That deputy returned fire at the suspect.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area for several hours, but the suspect has not been seen since.

Following the incident, deputies said Evers may be linked to two residential burglaries on May 18 in the community of Albion, about 10 miles north.

Evers is also suspected in other burglaries in Mendocino County dating back to February, including an incident where deputies said he was seen on surveillance video stealing a rifle.

Deputies consider Evers to be armed and dangerous. A no-bail warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Evers is described as a male standing 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair. He has tattoos of a skull or several skulls on his upper right arm, a “Demon Face” tattoo on his upper left arm, and an unknown tattoo on his chest. Evers may have changed his appearance by shaving his head or beard.

Deputies said he is known to be comfortable in wooded areas and may be using rural and logging roads to travel around the county.

Anyone who spots Evers is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Information about the case or Evers’ whereabouts can be sent to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or their tip-line at 707-234-2100.