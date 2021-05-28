MILLBRAE (BCN) – Deputies in Millbrae have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault and elder abuse incident that occurred Thursday.

Kent Morrill, 52, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to the Millbrae Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Thursday at 5:44 p.m. to the Safeway at 525 El Camino Real on a report of a disturbance.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Morrill, was walking through the lobby when he pushed a shopping cart with a great deal of force into a woman in her 70s.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Morrill was located nearby and was taken into custody without incident.

